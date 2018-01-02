4 men sought in Bensalem bar assault

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance Video: Assault at Bensalem bar on December 20, 2017. (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for four men who were involved in an assault at a bar in Bensalem, Bucks County.



It happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20 at Big Heads Bar on Street Road. Surveillance video of the incident was released on Tuesday.


Police say one of the suspects got into an argument with the bartender and threw a punch.

A scuffle ensued between the four suspects and employees that were trying to remove them from the bar.

Police say one of the male suspects struck an employee in the head with a bottle and caused a serious laceration to his head.

Another suspect picked up a pool cue and began swinging it at employees.

All four men then fled from the bar in two separate older model 4-door gray vehicles, police say.

According to authorities, a woman seen in the video was not involved in the altercation, but appears to know the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsattackassaultbarBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Very cold today, Nor'easter on the way
Woman found dead in SUV parked in Wawa lot
Water main break affecting homes across Montgomery Co.
Water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
Dump truck, pickup truck crash head-on in N.J.
Interboro High School closed due to burst pipe
7-alarm NYC furniture store fire injures 16
Wentz responds to Twitter user calling his photo offensive
Show More
Temple, Philadelphia police investigate shooting
2 shot while standing outside Germantown deli
Del. state police issue alert for missing teenager
North Philadelphia shooting leaves man critical
Results are in: Winners of 2018 Mummers Parade
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Dump truck, pickup truck crash head-on in N.J.
Water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
Temple, Philadelphia police investigate shooting
More Video