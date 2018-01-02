4 men sought in Bensalem bar assault

Police are searching for four men who were involved in an assault at a bar in Bensalem, Bucks County.It happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20 at Big Heads Bar on Street Road. Surveillance video of the incident was released on Tuesday.Police say one of the suspects got into an argument with the bartender and threw a punch.A scuffle ensued between the four suspects and employees that were trying to remove them from the bar.Police say one of the male suspects struck an employee in the head with a bottle and caused a serious laceration to his head.Another suspect picked up a pool cue and began swinging it at employees.All four men then fled from the bar in two separate older model 4-door gray vehicles, police say.According to authorities, a woman seen in the video was not involved in the altercation, but appears to know the suspects.Anyone with information should contact Bensalem police at (215) 633-3719.----------