4 people shot after block party in Mantua section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Four shot in Manuta: Walter Perez reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on August 14, 2017. (WPVI)

By
MANTUA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are trying to sort out the details after four people were shot in the city's Mantua section.

The shooting occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday near 39th and Melon streets as a block party was breaking up about a block away.

Cynthia Young said what had been a quiet night in this part of Mantua ended in a hail of gunfire.

"'Pop, pop, pop!'" she said, reliving the moment the shots rang out. "(I was) scared to get up."

Investigators say they recovered a total of 31 spent shell casings at the scene.



Initial reports indicated five people had been hit.

Authorities now say four people suffered gunshot wounds.

One, an 18-year-old man, was critically wounded.

There has been no word on a possible motive.

The gunman reportedly fled in a vehicle, and remains on the loose.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsphiladelphia newsshootingcrimephiladelphia policeWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Show More
Gunfire erupts in Chester, Pa.
Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
Gunfire erupts in Chester, Pa.
More Video