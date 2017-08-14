Philadelphia police are trying to sort out the details after four people were shot in the city's Mantua section.The shooting occurred just after 12 a.m. Monday near 39th and Melon streets as a block party was breaking up about a block away.Cynthia Young said what had been a quiet night in this part of Mantua ended in a hail of gunfire."'Pop, pop, pop!'" she said, reliving the moment the shots rang out. "(I was) scared to get up."Investigators say they recovered a total of 31 spent shell casings at the scene.Initial reports indicated five people had been hit.Authorities now say four people suffered gunshot wounds.One, an 18-year-old man, was critically wounded.There has been no word on a possible motive.The gunman reportedly fled in a vehicle, and remains on the loose.----------