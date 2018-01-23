4 shot in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that sent four victims to two area hospitals.It happened around 9:35 p.m. on North 24th Street near Clifford Street.Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.Officials said upon arrival, one victim was in a car on their way to Hahnemann University Hospital.Officers transported a second victim to Temple University Hospital.No word on the condition of either victim.A short time later, police were notified that two juveniles turned up at Hahnemann with gunshot wounds to their legs.Police said all four victims were involved in the same incident.Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.------