5 brass plaques stolen from Phillies statues in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

5 brass plaques stolen from Phillies statues in South Philadelphia. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A member of the Phillies security team says five brass plaques have been stolen from their statues in South Philadelphia.

Police say the operations manager for the team's security detail reported the theft on the 1300 block of Pattison Avenue.

They say the plaques that were mounted to two statues on that block were taken sometime in the last week, but it's unclear exactly when.

Now, investigators are combing through a week's worth of nearby surveillance video for clues.

The plaques have an estimated value of $7,500.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstheft
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News