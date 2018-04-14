  • LIVE VIDEO 9am: Pentagon update on Syria airstrikes

6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave. in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

6 hurt in crash on Hunting Park Ave.: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 14, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say six people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was on the scene at Hunting Park Avenue at 20th Street.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday, leaving all three vehicles with front-end damage.

Of the six people injured at the scene, four were taken to area hospitals.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newstraffic accidentcrashNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trump: US, allied strikes in Syria bring heated response
LIVE @ 9am: Pentagon update on Syria airstrikes
White House outlines evidence to support strike on Syria
1 dead in Blue Route crash in Conshohocken
AccuWeather: Tale of Two Seasons This Weekend
Fire damages home on Tacony St. in Philly
Body found wrapped in tarp off MLK Drive in Fairmount Park
Girl, 5, struck and killed by vehicle in Camden
Show More
Terminix employee indicted after incident that sickened family
Marine killed in helicopter crash makes final journey home
SEPTA police K-9 removed from its handler returned after medical ailment discovered
Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'
Police: Man used high-tech spyware to keep tabs on ex
More News