Officials said a man jumped to safety from a fire that was intentionally set in a North Philadelphia home Sunday.The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 15th Street.Firefighters said they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.Authorities said the 33-year-old man who jumped from the second story of the burning structure was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.According to fire radio, medics also treated a few other patients at the scene of the blaze.Officials said a 62-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old man all suffered smoke inhalation and are in stable condition at Hahnemann University Hospital; a 23-year-old man suffered burns to his hand and another victim, a 49-year-old man, were taken to Temple University Hospital.According to officials, the house is a group home.While police are investigating the fire as arson there is no word on what started the blaze.------