NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Officials said a man jumped to safety from a fire that was intentionally set in a North Philadelphia home Sunday.
The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of North 15th Street.
Firefighters said they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Authorities said the 33-year-old man who jumped from the second story of the burning structure was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.
According to fire radio, medics also treated a few other patients at the scene of the blaze.
Officials said a 62-year-old man, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old man all suffered smoke inhalation and are in stable condition at Hahnemann University Hospital; a 23-year-old man suffered burns to his hand and another victim, a 49-year-old man, were taken to Temple University Hospital.
According to officials, the house is a group home.
While police are investigating the fire as arson there is no word on what started the blaze.
