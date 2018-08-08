U.S. & WORLD

68-year-old Texas woman shoots man exposing himself outside her home

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A Texas man found himself at the wrong house, messing with the wrong granny.

The 68-year-old woman told police a man riding a bike pulled down his pants and exposed himself outside of her home in Houston.

She says she warned him to get away from her door or she would shoot.

"And he kept coming and reached for my door after it was locked, so I shot through the door," she says.

The 38-year-old man was shot in the chest, but he is expected to be okay.

Investigators say the man was arrested just last week for running around naked.

