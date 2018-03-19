U.S. & WORLD

9/11 hero turned NYC firefighter dies of cancer at 45

EMBED </>More Videos

9/11 hero dies of cancer. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A 9/11 emergency responder who saved hundreds has died of cancer at 45.

Authorities said Thomas Phelan, a New York ferry captain who later became a city firefighter, died Friday.

The New York City Fire Department said when the Twin Towers were hit, Phelan helped ferry people from Lower Manhattan.

In 2003, Phelan joined the FDNY as a firefighter and was promoted to Marine pilot, according to authorities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio sent a tweet Sunday honoring Phelan's service and sacrifice.



Phelan is one of the thousands of victims of cancer linked to the 9/11 attack.

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Brooklyn.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfirefighterscancer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Trump-linked analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
AccuWeather: Pleasant Today, Wet Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-295 in Gloucester Co.
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
Trump-linked analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle
Show More
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Bomb threat cancels The Roots' SXSW concert
More News
Top Video
Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joe's student
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
Costco thieves caught red-handed in Seattle
Another explosion injures 2 in Austin; cause unclear
More Video