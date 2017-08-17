Bianca Roberson's family members arrive ahead of preliminary hearing for man police say killed the girl in case of road rage in West Goshen. pic.twitter.com/2QlcNWeXTc — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) August 17, 2017

The man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old girl during a road rage incident in West Goshen Township has waived his preliminary hearing.That word came shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday from the Chester County Court House in West Chester, Pa.28-year-old David Desper, of Trainer, Pa., has been in jail since he turned himself in to authorities last month.Desper is charged with first and third degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in the June 28th death of 18-year-old Bianca Roberson.Prosecutors say Desper shot Roberson in the head while the two were driving in separate vehicles.Highway cameras reveal the drivers had been jockeying for position where Routes 100 and 202 merge in West Goshen."I don't really care why he did it," Roberson's father, Rodney Roberson, told Action News after Desper appeared in court Thursday morning. "He can't justify why he murdered my daughter."The case against Desper will now proceed to trial.----------