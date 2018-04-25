Action News members slug Home Runs for Heart

Today was Media Day for the American Heart Association and the Philadelphia Phillies "Home Runs for Heart."
Several lucky members of the Action News team got to take batting practice inside Citizens Bank Park.
First up for the Action News team was Matt O'Donnell, crushing it inside the batting cage. (Due to the rain, the event was moved inside.)
Next, sports anchor Jamie Apody was up to bat. Then, it was my turn. I made contact but clearly have little control over the direction of my hits.
Home Runs for Heart is a fun event to honor the late Hall of Famer Richie Ashburn who died of a heart attack in 1997.
Media day is a prelude to a public fundraiser to be held next week.
Teams can buy their shot to swing for the fences at Citizens Bank Park.
The event aims to raise awareness about heart disease. It's the number one killer of both men and women.
Two survivors also share their stories.
Amy Cavaliere, now 36, of Royersford, a wife and mother suffered a spontaneous tear to her artery last year.
She went into cardiac arrest and was saved by CPR and an AED, or automated external defibrillator.
"I literally would not be here if it wasn't for that," she said, adding it hits home when she hears about the statistics. "Medically speaking I should not be here."
She urges everyone to learn how to do hands-only CPR and know how to use an AED. "It increases someone's survival rate exponentially," she said.
There are still ten team slots open for the public Home Runs for Heart event to be held April 30th and May 1st.
For details, visit: 2018 Home Runs for Heart.
Ali Gorman
