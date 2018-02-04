  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO SUPER BOWL HALFTIME UPDATE

Action News updates from Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII

The Action News team is in Minneapolis and their reports are coming in around the clock.

Follow their social media posts right here:
Report a Typo
Top Stories
WATCH THIS! Nick Foles catches Super Bowl touchdown
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: P!nk performs national anthem at Super Bowl LII
Philly police put hydraulic fluid on poles to prevent climbing
Eagles fans flock together in Minnesota
Philly police ready for fan reaction after the Super Bowl
Minneapolis cold no match for Super Bowl-crazed Eagles fans
PHOTOS: Cold Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl
Show More
Eagles keep it light, but remain focused on Patriots
Eagles fans in Mayfair hopeful for a big win
Belief in the underdog: 4 separate $1 million bets placed on Eagles
Eagles players tweet on Super Bowl Sunday
Parking restrictions for Broad St. begin Sunday afternoon
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Cold Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Wing Bowl 26 in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Eagles fans show off their team spirit
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show
More Photos