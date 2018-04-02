'Affluenza teen' set to be released from jail

Ethan Couch is expected to walk free Monday.
Couch gained national notoriety in 2013 after he received no jail time for killing four people while driving drunk.
A psychologist said Couch suffered from an affluent upbringing and could not tell right from wrong.
The teen received ten years of probation.
Then, in 2015, Couch was accused of violating those terms when a video surfaced of him playing beer pong.
Couch and his mother took off for Mexico. They were later arrested.
A Texas judge then ordered Couch to spend 720 days in jail.
