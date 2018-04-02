  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
'Affluenza teen' set to be released from jail

'Affluenza' teen set to be released. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018. (WPVI)

The so-called "affluenza teen" is set to be released from a two-year jail stint.

Ethan Couch is expected to walk free Monday.

Couch gained national notoriety in 2013 after he received no jail time for killing four people while driving drunk.

A judge ordered a Texas teenager who used an "affluenza" defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck to serve nearly two years in jail.



A psychologist said Couch suffered from an affluent upbringing and could not tell right from wrong.

The teen received ten years of probation.

Then, in 2015, Couch was accused of violating those terms when a video surfaced of him playing beer pong.

The mother of a fugitive teenager known for using an "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case agreed Tuesday to be sent from California to Texas to face a charge.



Couch and his mother took off for Mexico. They were later arrested.

A Texas judge then ordered Couch to spend 720 days in jail.

A Texas woman and her son, a teen known for invoking an "affluenza" defense after a deadly drunken driving wreck, held a sort of farewell party before fleeing, police say.



