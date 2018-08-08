Agencies exhuming graves in Northeast Philadelphia to reopen cold cases

Agencies exhuming graves in Northeast Philadelphia to reopen cold cases.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A multi-agency effort, including university experts from South Florida, are now attempting to use 21st-century scientific methods to solve decades-old cold cases in Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over a potters field at Dunks Ferry and Mechanicsville Road in Northeast Philadelphia, where experts have been exhuming at least half a dozen remains from unmarked graves.

They hope new forensic technology can provide clues in the unsolved deaths.

