Air Force reservist pleads guilty in child rape case

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware Air Force Reservist pleads guilty in child rape case: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del. --
A former Dover Air Force Base reservist has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree rape after impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Thirty-four-year-old Staff. Sgt. Byron White entered the plea Thursday, averting this week's trial. Sentencing is set for Sept. 13.

An investigation began in December after someone complained on a Division of Family Services hotline. White was arrested at the military base in February on nine counts of third-degree rape and continuous sexual abuse of a child. Authorities said White had been in a sexual relationship with his victim since May 2017.

He was the fourth Dover airman to face child sex abuse charges in the past year.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News