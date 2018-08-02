There was no real world active shooter incident on Wright-Patterson AFB and base personnel remain safe. — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital.



Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Our first priority in any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt. Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is under way. — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Armored vehicles and unmarked cars swarmed onto a sprawling Air Force base in Ohio amid reports of an active shooter, but base officials later said there was never a real world shooter.Reports of the active shooter also began with a tweet from the base telling workers at Wright-Patterson were told to shelter in place.Video from outside of the hospital showed service members and others standing outside the building.WHIO-TV reported that an all-clear was given to base personnel shortly before 3:00 p.m., advising the threat has passed.Stacey Geiger, with the base's public affairs office, said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.Local police were directing traffic away from the base, which is Ohio's largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.The base was the site where the Dayton Peace Accords were finalized in 1995, an international peace agreement that ended the war in Bosnia.