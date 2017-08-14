WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Authorities are investigating what is being described as a marijuana grow house in West Philadelphia.
Fire crews were called to the 4800 block of Cedar Avenue just after 3 p.m. Monday for a report of strange fumes.
When crews arrived, they discovered a large number of marijuana plants and growing equipment inside.
Homeland Security and the Narcotics Division have been notified.
There is no word yet on any possible arrests.
