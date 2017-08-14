Alleged marijuana grow house found in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Marijuana grow house found in West Philadelphia. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 14, 2017. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating what is being described as a marijuana grow house in West Philadelphia.

Fire crews were called to the 4800 block of Cedar Avenue just after 3 p.m. Monday for a report of strange fumes.

When crews arrived, they discovered a large number of marijuana plants and growing equipment inside.

Homeland Security and the Narcotics Division have been notified.

There is no word yet on any possible arrests.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsmarijuanapot bustWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Jury sides with Taylor Swift in groping lawsuit
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
Temple Hospital seeks help to ID unconscious patient
Man sought for urinating on synagogue in NE Phila.
AccuWeather: Light Showers Overnight
Man charged in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
Show More
Driver purposely steers into pizzeria near Paris, killing girl
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Wolf: Standardized test changes to lessen test-taking time
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
More News
Top Video
Solar eclipse glasses are moving fast
Action News Update
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
More Video