ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH

An interview with the 'Godmother of Chinatown'

EMBED </>More Videos

Nydia Han goes 1-on-1 with the Ceceila Moy Yep, a founding member of the Philly Chinatown Development Center. (WPVI)

Nydia Han sits down with Chinese-German Cecilia Moy Yep known as the 'Godmother of Chinatown'. Back in 1969, she fought the City of Philadelphia and Penn DOT to spare the real estate around her beloved Chinese Catholic Church Holy Redeemer with the Vine Street Expressway expansion. She was a founding member of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Center and helped thwart other impending construction from impacting Chinatown - the city's center of Asian Cultural Heritage.

Learn more about this Philly She-ro in the video above! 6abc Philly Proud celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2018, recognizing the accomplishments of Asian Americans making a difference in the Delaware Valley community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Nydia Han catches up with Chinatown activist Cecelia Moy Yep
ASIAN AMERICAN & PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH
Nydia Han catches up with Chinatown activist Cecelia Moy Yep
Visions '18: '#ThisIsAmerica', and a celebration of Asian American heritage
6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Visions May 23 Program Information
More Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Top Stories
Fake DJ allegedly conned way into 3 schools, Obama event
Man carrying AR-15 in Abington in custody over mental health concerns
Suspect sought for 2 Philly corner store robberies
Airport stabbing suspect charged; victim identified
Philadelphia couple receive costly charges for clinical trial
Fire erupts inside parking garage in Center City
Runners prepare for Sunday's Broad Street Run
Bold thieves take, then return, Wilmington food truck
Show More
Mom shot to death while driving in NJ, possibly at random
AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Drexel expert discusses volcanic eruption in Hawaii
After flirting with gun-control movement, Trump faces NRA
Kevin Hart's jet blows tire landing in Boston for Sixers game
More News