An Ardmore, Pa. man has been charged with possession of child pornography.Lawrence Brean, 69, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say they found in his home two flash drives containing at least 25 images that depicted girls from 11 to 15 years old engaged in sexual acts.A laptop computer which contained additional images was also seized from the residence, prosecutors said.Investigators say a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led them to Brean.His home was searched back in November with the assistance of a K9 officer trained to detect electronic devices such as flash drives.Brean has been released on $25,000 unsecured bail and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with children.He is also required to restrict his Internet usage to business use only.