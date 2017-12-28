Argument leads to gunfire in Newark, Delaware

Argument leads to gunfire in Newark, Del.: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 28, 2017. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities say an argument outside a bar led to a shooting in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 12 a.m. Thursday on Capital Trail at Red Mill Road.

Delaware State Police say the 28-year-old victim was involved in an argument in front of Rackers Bar.

Someone then shot him in the chest.

The victim was rushed to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect.
