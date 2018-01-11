Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Twp., schools closed for day

Standoff ends in Gloucester Township. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on January 11, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A 12-hourlong standoff with an armed man in Gloucester Township, New Jersey has ended.

Standoff ends in Gloucester Twp., NJ: Matt O'Donnell reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on January 11, 2018.



In a Thursday morning news conference, police said an adult male suspect was taken into custody. They said he was injured, but not by law enforcement.

Gloucester Township police announce end of armed standoff on January 11, 2018.



A woman was also taken into custody for questioning. Police would not say whether she was a victim or a suspect.



The standoff that began Wednesday night on Hampshire Road in Sicklerville saw the suspect firing shots at police. They say he fired 22 rounds from a rifle.

Authorities say officers did not fire back.

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a police standoff in Gloucester Twp., NJ on January 11, 2018.



All Gloucester Township Public Schools and the Black Horse Pike Regional School District, which includes Highland Regional High School, Timber Creek Regional High School, and Triton Regional High School, canceled classes for Thursday. The Erial Community Church Christian School was also closed.



"Children were walking through where we had a gentleman firing at police officers. It was a dangerous condition that we didn't want children or anyone exposed to," Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle said.

Authorities had set up a staging area at Timber Creek Regional High School.

Standoff in Gloucester Township, New Jersey. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2018.



Residents were ordered to shelter in place during the standoff. Approximately 18 residents were evacuated from the scene. The shelter in place was lifted around 9:30 a.m.


Gloucester Township police received reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. The incident escalated to a barricade situation.

Barricade situation in Gloucester Township. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 11, 2018.



Authorities said the suspect fired multiple shots at officers and armored vehicles.


"The armored rescue vehicle of the Gloucester Township Police Department, our information is it has been struck numerous times with officers directly inside," Earle said.

Hours into the standoff, police used a BearCat armored vehicle to knock down the suspect's front door. They sent a robot inside the home and began negotiating with the suspect on the phone. It was not long after that the standoff came to an end.



Police say weapons were recovered in the home. No officers were injured during the standoff.

Police are still working to gather what sparked the incident.

Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Rainy Friday
Gov. Wolf declares a disaster emergency over opioid crisis
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
High-speed police chase ends with romantic embrace
