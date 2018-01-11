EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2928891" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Standoff ends in Gloucester Twp., NJ: Matt O'Donnell reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on January 11, 2018.

Barricade UPDATE: Residents can come out of their homes. "Situation resolved". Suspect was injured, not by police. A woman was also in home. She will be interviewed.

Police are active in the Brittany Woods area attempting to descalate a situation. Residents in the red area are asked to remain indoors for their safety. Traffic will continue to be restricted.

Police Bearcat used to knock down suspect's front door in Gloucester Twp barricade situation. Robot now inside of the home. Negotiations now underway via the phone.

A 12-hourlong standoff with an armed man in Gloucester Township, New Jersey has ended.In a Thursday morning news conference, police said an adult male suspect was taken into custody. They said he was injured, but not by law enforcement.A woman was also taken into custody for questioning. Police would not say whether she was a victim or a suspect.The standoff that began Wednesday night on Hampshire Road in Sicklerville saw the suspect firing shots at police. They say he fired 22 rounds from a rifle.Authorities say officers did not fire back.All Gloucester Township Public Schools and the Black Horse Pike Regional School District, which includes Highland Regional High School, Timber Creek Regional High School, and Triton Regional High School, canceled classes for Thursday. The Erial Community Church Christian School was also closed."Children were walking through where we had a gentleman firing at police officers. It was a dangerous condition that we didn't want children or anyone exposed to," Gloucester Township Police Chief Harry Earle said.Authorities had set up a staging area at Timber Creek Regional High School.Residents were ordered to shelter in place during the standoff. Approximately 18 residents were evacuated from the scene. The shelter in place was lifted around 9:30 a.m.Gloucester Township police received reports of shots fired around 8 p.m. The incident escalated to a barricade situation.Authorities said the suspect fired multiple shots at officers and armored vehicles."The armored rescue vehicle of the Gloucester Township Police Department, our information is it has been struck numerous times with officers directly inside," Earle said.Hours into the standoff, police used a BearCat armored vehicle to knock down the suspect's front door. They sent a robot inside the home and began negotiating with the suspect on the phone. It was not long after that the standoff came to an end.Police say weapons were recovered in the home. No officers were injured during the standoff.Police are still working to gather what sparked the incident.----------