ROAD RAGE

Arrest made in Medford Twp. road rage incident

MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A New Jersey man is accused of wielding a baseball bat during a road rage incident that left a driver injured.

Christopher Cahall faces several charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Police say back on February 16th surveillance cameras captured Cahall's car allegedly pursuing a woman through three municipalities.



The chase came to a stop in Medford Township, where Cahall allegedly got out, brandished a baseball bat, and yelled at the victim.

Police also say the injured driver's car had a distinctive softball-sized dent over the passenger side rear tire.

Cahall is currently behind bars at the Burlington County Jail.

