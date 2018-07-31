Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the February murder of a woman who was shot while driving.
Detectives said Timothy Barnes, 33, of the 1500 block of West Nedro Street is responsible for killing 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons.
Timmons was driving a van on the 5700 block of North Broad Street in Logan when she was shot and killed. She crashed the van into a building injuring the 5 passengers inside, which included her twin sister and three children.
Police did not identify a motive for the murder.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps