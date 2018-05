EMBED >More News Videos Watch the full statement from Tim Piazza's father following the announcement of new charges in the case.

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the report from Action News at Noon on March 28, 2018.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General will discuss the latest in the investigation into the 2017 hazing death of a Penn State student.Nineteen-year-old Tim Piazza died while pledging the Beta Theta Pi fraternity in February of last year.A judge has dismissed involuntary manslaughter charges on some fraternity members in connection with Piazza's death.Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced last week he planned to appeal that court ruling.------