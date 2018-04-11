  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony
CONSUMER

43,000 Pennsylvania drivers need to find new insurance by Thursday

(Shutterstock)

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department is telling approximately 43,000 drivers they will need to find new auto insurance by Thursday night.

On March 22, Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman announced a Texas court issued an order of liquidation for Access Insurance Company, an auto insurer that has 42,785 policies in Pennsylvania.

The liquidation order was signed after the Texas Insurance Department determined Access Insurance to be insolvent.

Pennsylvanians who have auto insurance with Access Insurance Company were not affected right away.

They continued to have coverage. However, that only lasted for 30 days from the date the liquidation order was signed on March 13. This mean Pennsylvania drivers with Access Insurance need to find new coverage with another company no later than Thursday - April 12.

Altman said all Access Insurance Company policies will terminate at 11:59 p.m. on April 12.

"Pennsylvania drivers who have coverage through Access Insurance Company should file any claims that may arise at www.access.com, or by calling 1-866-747-6931, until their current policy expires or until April 12," Altman said in a release.

Claims filed during this period will be paid through the Pennsylvania Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association.

Cantilo & Bennett, L.L.P. of Austin, Texas has been appointed as the Special Deputy Receiver to manage the liquidation. Policyholders with questions can contact them at www.accessinsurancesdr.com, or by calling 512-478-6000.

"Pre-paid premiums will be refunded to policyholders as soon as practical. Policyholders do not need to take any action to receive refunds," Altman said.

Consumers with questions may also call the Pennsylvania Insurance Department Consumer Services Bureau at 1-877-881-6388.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveconsumerpa. newsautomotiveinsurancecar
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Consumer Reports: Paying less for prescription drugs
Macy's Backstage outlet store opening at Willow Grove Mall
What's the Deal: Avoiding tax scams before April 17th deadline
PF Flyers introduces shoe to celebrate anniversary of 'The Sandlot'
More consumer
AUTOMOTIVE
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
Consumer Reports: Many recalled Takata airbags still not replaced
Police: Pa. drivers clean snow off roof or pay fine
Del. to test mobile driver's licenses in pilot program
More Automotive
Top Stories
Victim dies after shooting near West Chester University
Fire at old Inquirer building for 2nd day in a row
Consumer Reports: Paying less for prescription drugs
Ryan bows out: 'I have given this job everything I have'
Zuckerberg: Social media regulation 'inevitable'
Villanova guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA draft
76ers, Patriots owners visit Meek Mill in prison
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
Show More
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Philly to name street after Joe Frazier
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire
More News