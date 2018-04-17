AUTOMOTIVE

Bad gasoline stops Pennsylvania drivers, damages cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Batch of gas causes problems for drivers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A batch of bad gasoline made for a rough start to the week for some drivers in the Lehigh Valley.

Drivers say they stopped to refuel at a Sunoco station at the Bandit Truck Stop off Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township on Monday, but they did not make it very far.

Mark Komal of New Jersey said, "Next thing you know, the RPM is sputtering and everything lit up like Christmas."

A Sunoco manager believes a faulty cap allowed water to seep into the supply of "super" and "plus" gasoline.

According to a mechanic, the entire fuel system could need to be replaced, depending on the vehicle.

The Sunoco station said it is cooperating fully with customers who have been impacted and are offering to cover any repairs.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivepennsylvania newsgas station
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Consumer Reports: Which roadside assistance plan is best for you
43K Pa. drivers need to find new insurance by Thurs.
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
Consumer Reports: Many recalled Takata airbags still not replaced
More Automotive
Top Stories
Man shot and killed while driving in South Phila.
Commercial flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Man shot execution style in Spring Garden parking lot
Q&A: Starbucks CEO on what the company will do after arrests
Spokesman: Philly Starbucks manager no longer employed at store
Bridesburg fire displaces 14, including children
Police: Man threatened McDonald's workers over vegetable oil
Wade turns back the clock and 76ers in Game 2 Heat victory
Show More
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Chilly Today
District attorney says Meek Mill convictions should be tossed
Kendrick Lamar first non-classical or jazz artist to win Pulitzer
'Night Court' star Harry Anderson found dead in his home
More News