Delaware to test mobile driver's licenses in pilot program

Delaware to test mobile driver's licenses. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. --
Delaware could be one of the first states to adopt mobile driver's licenses.

The Delaware Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the state's Division of Motor Vehicles has launched a six-month pilot of the digital license.

Division of Motor Vehicles Director Scott Vien says the technology could enhance customer privacy and safety. The pilot will test age verification that protects other personal information, law enforcement use, business acceptance, ease and secure access.

The pilot includes around 200 state employees and stakeholders. Delaware has more than 800,000 licensed drivers and identification card holders.

The state is running it alongside IDEMIA, the company that produces Delaware's physical licenses and identification cards.

Virginia and Iowa are among states that have piloted similar programs, though no state has yet permanently implemented the digital licenses.

