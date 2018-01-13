Ford issues recall on some Ranger trucks

Ford has issued an urgent new recall on some of its most popular trucks.The recall affects 2,900 Ranger models made in the year 2006.The dire warning comes after two people were killed by exploding Takata air bags. Engineers determined those air bags were made at the same plant on the same day.Ford says it has notified the owners and will make the repairs for free.Faulty Takata airbags have killed at least 21 people worldwide.------