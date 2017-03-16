AUTOMOTIVE

Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose

This Photo taken Feb. 14, 2013 shows the Hyundai logo on the grill of a Hyundai automobile at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT --
Hyundai is recalling nearly 978,000 cars in the U.S. because the front seat belts could detach in a crash and fail to hold people.

The recall covers Sonata midsize sedans from the 2011 through 2014 model years, and the Sonata hybrid from 2011 through 2015.

Hyundai says in government documents that a fastener for a seat belt anchor may not have been fully latched during assembly. If that happens the belts can detach.

The company says it knows of one minor injury caused by the problem.

The trouble was discovered in September when an owner reported that the front passenger belt in a 2013 Sonata came loose in a collision.

Owners will be notified starting April 7. Dealers will inspect the seat belt anchor system and repair it if needed.

------
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worlddrivinghyundaiauto recallrecallauto news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Volkswagen pleads guilty in US diesel emissions scandal
What's the Deal: Saving on car insurance
Consumer Reports reveals list of top car picks
Troubleshooters: Pump jump, power outage at gas stations
More Automotive
Top Stories
Another federal judge blocks Trump's travel ban
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
WATCH: Amtrak train sends wave of snow onto passengers
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Fire damages kitchen inside Wynnefield apartment
AccuWeather: Bright, But Cold Today
Show More
Police: 3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days
4, including child, sickened by CO fumes in Del.
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
Boy, 5, rescued after being found unconscious in snow
Man, woman hospitalized for CO poisoning in North Philly
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos