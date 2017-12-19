Pope Francis' Philadelphia Fiat up for auction

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Now is your chance to own a unique piece of Philadelphia history that comes with its own very special blessing.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that it's auctioning off the second of two Fiat 500-Ls used by Pope Francis during his visit to Philadelphia back in 2015.
These specially-designed cars were outfitted by the US secret service and are valued around $75,000.
However, the first bid on Wednesday started well below that, at $7,500.
The auction runs through December 20th, and proceeds will benefit the 2017 Catholic Charities Appeal.
Previously, the Archdiocese auctioned the other FIAT 500L during the Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate in January 2016. Proceeds from that auction benefitted the Catholic Charities Appeal and various ministries of the Secretariat for Catholic Human Services.
