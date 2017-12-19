AUTOMOTIVE

Pope Francis' Philadelphia Fiat up for auction

EMBED </>More Videos

Fiat used by pope for Philly visit up for auction: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 4 p.m., December 18, 2017 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Now is your chance to own a unique piece of Philadelphia history that comes with its own very special blessing.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced that it's auctioning off the second of two Fiat 500-Ls used by Pope Francis during his visit to Philadelphia back in 2015.

These specially-designed cars were outfitted by the US secret service and are valued around $75,000.

However, the first bid on Wednesday started well below that, at $7,500.

The auction runs through December 20th, and proceeds will benefit the 2017 Catholic Charities Appeal.

Previously, the Archdiocese auctioned the other FIAT 500L during the Philadelphia Auto Show Black Tie Tailgate in January 2016. Proceeds from that auction benefitted the Catholic Charities Appeal and various ministries of the Secretariat for Catholic Human Services.

ONLINE: Charitybuzz.com/papalfiat

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
automotivephiladelphia newspope francispope us visitfiat
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
SPONSORED: Nissan's 'Star Wars' cars take you to galaxy far, far away
Investigation: Key fob hacking
Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans
Pope Francis gets new Lamborghini to auction off for charity
More Automotive
Top Stories
83-year-old struck by car in West Oak Lane, driver flees
6abc app upgrade: Check out the new features
Traffic getting by after crash on WB Pa. Turnpike past Bensalem
Crash, hazmat spill shuts down I-295 NB
NTSB: Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over speed limit
Car flips over after driver loses control in Montco
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash in Burlington Co.
Man shot and killed in Overbook home
Show More
Woman killed after falling into Galloway Twp. roadway
AccuWeather: Breezy and Mild Today
Protest for safer bike lanes in Center City
Police: Argument over candy spurs woman to stab roommate
Newspaper boy earning money for gifts killed in Chicago
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
NTSB: Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over speed limit
VIDEO: STOMP's exclusive 6abc performance
2 adults, pregnant teen killed in stolen SUV crash in Burlington Co.
More Video