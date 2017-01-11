AUTOMOTIVE

VW admits emissions cheating and cover-up, will pay US $4.3B

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2013 shows the Volkswagen logo on the grill of a 2013 Volkswagen on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By MICHAEL BIESECKER, TOM KRISHER and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writers
WASHINGTON --
Volkswagen is pleading guilty to three criminal charges and will pay $4.3 billion to the U.S. government for cheating on emissions tests and destroying evidence in an elaborate cover-up.

The penalty is the largest against an automaker in U.S. history.

The government also said a grand jury has returned an indictment against six VW executives and employees for their roles in the scheme.

The deal announced Wednesday also requires VW to cooperate in an ongoing probe that could lead to the arrest of more employees.

Government documents accuse six VW supervisors of lying to environmental regulators or destroying computer files containing evidence.

VW admitted programming diesel engines to turn on pollution controls during government tests and switch them off in real-world driving. .
Related Topics:
automotivescandalvolkswagendrivingcarauto newsauto industryu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Honda recalling 772,000 vehicles because of air bags
FYI Philly: Full Service Garage for Women
Pennsylvania to eliminate vehicle registration stickers
SPONSORED: Nissan's 'Star Wars'-themed Rogue is out of this world
More Automotive
Top Stories
Officials: Passerby shoots man trying to carjack SEPTA vehicle
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Show More
Icy roads cause 4 crashes in Chester Co.
Police: Suspect 'couldn't believe' child was inside stolen SUV
Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney
Firefighters battle barn fire in Gloucester County
Honda recalling 772,000 vehicles because of air bags
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos