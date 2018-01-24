Tune in to 6abc's Auto Show Special, Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. with an encore presentation on Jan. 28 at midnight.
A reliable ride with an 8-track stereo? Watch as Tamala Edwards, Matt O'Donnell and Karen Rogers describe David Murphy's perfect vehicle.
Tune in to 6abc's Auto Show Special, Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. with an encore presentation on Jan. 28 at midnight.
Tune in to 6abc's Auto Show Special, Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. with an encore presentation on Jan. 28 at midnight.
Related Topics:
automotive2018 Auto ShowDavid MurphyCenter City Philadelphia
automotive2018 Auto ShowDavid MurphyCenter City Philadelphia