Purses, handbags worth $112,000 stolen from King of Prussia Mall, suspects sought

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Several suspects are being sought for the theft of $112,000 worth of designer purses and handbags from the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say the suspects have hit the mall three times: on December 13, April 4, and April 24.

Authorities have released photos of the suspects and vehicles allegedly involved in the crimes.

Some of the images appear to show suspects carrying a number of purses.

Pictured: Suspects sought for series of retail thefts at the King of Prussia Mall.


Pictured: Suspects sought for series of retail thefts at the King of Prussia Mall.


Pictured: Vehicles sought in connection with a series of retail thefts at the King of Prussia Mall.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department at (610) 265-3232 or their anonymous tip line at 484-636-3888.

