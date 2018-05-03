Pictured: Suspects sought for series of retail thefts at the King of Prussia Mall.

Several suspects are being sought for the theft of $112,000 worth of designer purses and handbags from the King of Prussia Mall.Police say the suspects have hit the mall three times: on December 13, April 4, and April 24.Authorities have released photos of the suspects and vehicles allegedly involved in the crimes.Some of the images appear to show suspects carrying a number of purses.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department at (610) 265-3232 or their anonymous tip line at 484-636-3888.