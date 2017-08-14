EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2301962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming. Lana Zak reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 12, 2017.

Bail has been denied for the Ohio man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.Judge Robert Downer said during a bond hearing Monday he would appoint a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr.Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into the crowd, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.The rally was held by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.Fields has been in custody since Saturday.A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race.----------