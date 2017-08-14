Bail denied for suspect in deadly Virginia car ramming

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlottesville suspect due in court: ABC's Emily Rau reports during Action News at 5:30 a.m. on August 14, 2017. (WPVI)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --
Bail has been denied for the Ohio man accused of plowing his car into counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Judge Robert Downer said during a bond hearing Monday he would appoint a lawyer for James Alex Fields Jr.
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation into a deadly car crash in Charlottesville that left one protestor dead and several others injured.


Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he drove into the crowd, fatally injuring one woman and hurting 19 others.

The rally was held by white nationalists and others who oppose a plan to remove from a Charlottesville park of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

EMBED More News Videos

Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming. Lana Zak reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 12, 2017.



Fields has been in custody since Saturday.

A high school teacher said Fields was fascinated with Nazism, idolized Adolf Hitler and had been singled out by school officials in the 9th grade for his "deeply held, radical" convictions on race.
----------

Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldriotprotestrallyviolence
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
Top Stories
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
5 people shot after Mantua block party
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Gunfire erupts in Chester, Pa.
Show More
Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
Woman killed inside Mercer County home
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
5 people shot after Mantua block party
Gunfire erupts in Chester, Pa.
More Video