Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough, Pa. identified

By
BRISTOL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the bicyclist struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough, Bucks County.

52-year-old Kevin Williams was hit around 8 p.m. Tuesday as he was riding along Route 13 near Corson Street.



Police tell Action News Williams lived several blocks from the scene. He was struck as he was riding home.

The driver did not stop and remains on the loose.

"Witnesses said there were two vehicles that appeared to be racing on Route 13 in the northbound lanes," Bristol Borough Police Detective William Smith told Action News. "We would really like that person to come forward and explain what happened last night and talk to us."

Bristol Borough Police are screening surveillance video from a nearby business. The driver who hit Williams can be seen speeding away from the scene while other motorists can be seen stopping to offer aid.

Police say the striking vehicle was a silver 2007-2008 Mercedes Benz AMG, silver in color.

Investigators said the vehicle likely has considerable damage to the front end on the passenger side.

"Damaged front and grill broken off, maybe some damage to the wheel well and passenger side front wheel well," said Smith.

Police also found a decorative license plate of an eagle at the scene believed to have come from the striking vehicle.

The second vehicle is described as a dark colored Mitsubishi Lancer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bristol Borough Sergeant Pete Faight at 215-788-7813, ext. 2429.
