BLACK HISTORY MONTH

An interview with Octavius Catto biographers

EMBED </>More Videos

Tamala Edwards sits down with Octavius Catto biographers Daniel Biddle and Murray Dubin to discuss the life and legacy of this Philadelphia Civil Rights Hero. (WPVI)

Tamala Edwards sits down with Octavius Catto Biographers Daniel Biddle and Murray Dubin to discuss the life and legacy of this Philadelphia Civil Rights Hero.

Octavius V. Catto (1839 - 1871)
  • Octavius Catto was 19th century civil rights activist, scholar, athlete, and military officer during the Civil War
  • In Philadelphia by 1854, he became a student at the Institute for Colored Youth (now Cheyney University) and graduated as valedictorian in 1858. Catto furthered his studies in Washington, D.C., and upon his return, became an instructor of literature, mathematics, Greek, and Latin at the Institute for Colored Youth.
  • Catto founded the Banneker Literary Institute and the Pennsylvania Equal Rights League in 1864.
  • He was a member and helped to desegregate other civic, literary, and educational organizations, including the Philadelphia Library Company and the Franklin Institute.
  • He co-founded the Philadelphia Pythians, one of the first African-American baseball clubs. He was a co-manager and a player for the team.
  • Catto championed the desegregation of Philly's trolley system or 'streetcars' as they were known. After the Civil War, he started a Philadelphia protest movement that led to passage of the 1867 Pennsylvania law that prohibited racially segregated public transportation.
  • He was gunned down on South Street on Election Day in 1871 at the age of 32 when he attempted to vote following Pennsylvania's ratification of the 15th Amendment
  • The Octavius Catto Statue and Memorial outside City Hall is the First African American to be honored and featured in Philadelphia.

------
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
black history monthhistoryAfrican AmericansCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Marian Anderson Museum PSA
Remembering local hero Octavius Catto
Black History Month '18: Rick Williams tours the Marian Anderson Museum
Students use spoken word to celebrate Black History Month
More black history month
Top Stories
Philly hopes for Super Bowl Championship
Jeremiah Trotter ready to see Eagles take down Patriots
Parking restrictions for Broad St. ahead of Super Bowl
Massive operation underway to keep Minneapolis safe
Biggest travel day for fans going to the Super Bowl
Blustery Saturday, Rainy SB Sunday
Meet Challenger, an inspiration for Eagles fans everywhere
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Show More
How to protect yourself from the flu at Super Bowl parties
Brian asks Minneapolis: Philly or Boston?
Worker who sent Hawaii alert was '100% sure it was real'
1 injured in shooting at West Philadelphia bar
Capitol Hill reacts to release of GOP memo
More News
Top Video
Philly hopes for Super Bowl Championship
Action News Update
Jeremiah Trotter ready to see Eagles take down Patriots
Biggest travel day for fans going to the Super Bowl
More Video