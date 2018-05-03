BILL COSBY

Board rescinds Bill Cosby's Marian Anderson Award

FILE PHOTO: Bill Cosby arrives at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 6, 2010, with Pamela Browner White, chairperson of the Marian Anderson Award.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The board of the Marian Anderson Award has decided to rescind the award given to Bill Cosby back in 2010.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the board said:

"The decision to rescind was made out of respect for the legacy of Marian Anderson, the other artists we have honored and will honor in the future, and the students who benefit from the organization's Young Artist Study Grant program."

Cosby, 80, was convicted a week ago on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby's lawyers have vowed to appeal.

Earlier Thursday Cosby's wife, Camille, issued a statement saying her husband's conviction was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.

Jury finds Cosby guilty on all counts: Monica Malpass and Sharrie Williams report breaking news on April 26, 2018.


