Body found in cooler at Atlanta Braves' stadium before game

SunTrust Park is viewed before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

ATLANTA --
The body of a third-party contractor was found inside a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves' game against the Cincinnati Reds, authorities say.

The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday by a worker from the same company. Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could not say if foul play is suspected because the investigation is ongoing.

Cobb County police say in a statement that officers responded to a "call of a deceased person located at SunTrust Park."

The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.

O'Hara tells the newspaper the identity of the person would not be released until the family is notified. She says the Braves are assisting in the investigation.

The discovery came just hours before the baseball game, which went on as scheduled.

