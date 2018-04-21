Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe County, Pa.

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
The woman whose body was found in Monroe County Friday has been identified, according to the coroner's office as a missing woman from Philadelphia.

Nicole Murray, 24, was found dead in the rear of a property at the 500 block of Foliage Drive in Tunkhannock Township after 4 p.m.

Murray had been missing from the Philadelphia area since late December 2017 and was last seen in early January.

The coroner's office is conducting the investigation along with the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Unit and the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

A forensic autopsy will be conducted on Monday, April 23.

