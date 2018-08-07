Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --A woman's body has been recovered after a water search that began Monday night in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.
Rescuers responded to a report of a person in the water around 10:30 p.m. near Main and Lock streets.
Marine units and police searched the area, eventually pulling a woman's body from the water around midnight.
Philadelphia police say this appears to be a suicide, and foul play is not suspected.
A purse and slippers were found on the bank of the canal.
