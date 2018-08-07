Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected

A woman's body has been recovered after a water search that began Monday night in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.Rescuers responded to a report of a person in the water around 10:30 p.m. near Main and Lock streets.Marine units and police searched the area, eventually pulling a woman's body from the water around midnight.Philadelphia police say this appears to be a suicide, and foul play is not suspected.A purse and slippers were found on the bank of the canal.-----