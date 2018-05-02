Boy, 3, critical following North Philadelphia hit-and-run

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a hit and run accident in North Philadelphia that has left a three-year-old boy seriously injured Wednesday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Reese Street.

Police said the boy was struck by a burgundy mini-van and the driver then drove away.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the vehicle could possibly be a Dodge Caravan.

