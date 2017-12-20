Boy, 8, killed in car crash in Feltonville

An 8-year-old boy is dead following an accident in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood.It happened Wednesday afternoon at Whitaker and Herkness.Police say the child was a passenger in a car that was struck by another vehicle.He was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where he later died.The 28-year-old male driver of that vehicle was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Police say a male driver in the striking vehicle initially fled the scene.That person was located and positively identified.He told officers he is a diabetic and then was taken to Aria-Frankford Hospital to be checked out.So far, there are no charges. The accident remains under investigation.------