Boy, 8, killed in car crash in Feltonville

An 8-year-old boy is dead following an accident in Philadelphia's Feltonville neighborhood.
It happened Wednesday afternoon at Whitaker and Herkness.
Police say the child was a passenger in a car that was struck by another vehicle.
He was rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital where he later died.
The 28-year-old male driver of that vehicle was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Police say a male driver in the striking vehicle initially fled the scene.
That person was located and positively identified.
He told officers he is a diabetic and then was taken to Aria-Frankford Hospital to be checked out.
So far, there are no charges. The accident remains under investigation.
