Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire

Boy injured in Kensington house fire. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 31, 2017. (WPVI)

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A 5-year-old boy was injured in a fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of C Street.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy flames shooting out of the back of the house.

Officials say several residents were forced to jump from the home.

No one suffered serious injuries.

The boy was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children for minor burns to his hands.

The Red Cross is finding temporary shelter for the three residents.

There is no word on a cause.

