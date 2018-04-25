Brother charged after blind man found living in deplorable conditions

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia man has been charged after his brother was found living in deplorable conditions inside a trailer in Frankford.

Seventy-four-year-old Richard Moreton has been charged with Neglect of Person, Unlawful Restraint and related offenses.
Police were called to the 4700 block of James Street around 5:07 p.m. Monday to conduct a check on the wellbeing of a person based on information from a concerned caller.

Police say they were told a 66-year-old blind man was being held against his will by his brother, who is also the caretaker.

Upon arrival, police say the blind man was found inside the trailer, which did not have running water, a bathroom, or electricity.

They said the inside was filled with dirt, bugs, and feces.

The stench emanating from the trailer was apparently so bad that at least one responding officer felt sick and had to go back outside.

A neighbor told Action News the 74-year-old caretaker would leave during the day, sometimes telling others to feed his brother while he was away.

"He had me feeding his brother daily. I would go in there until finally I couldn't take it anymore. The smell was bad. I couldn't even go back anymore," the neighbor said.

The 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

