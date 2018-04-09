Brother of hockey bus crash victim shares talents beyond the ice

EMBED </>More Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the hockey team bus crash that killed 15 people in Canada. (Good Morning America)

The younger brother of 21-year-old hockey player Stephen Wack wanted to share a lasting memory of his brother following his tragic passing in the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash.


Justin Wack wanted people to know that his brother was a talented video producer who spent countless hours on his craft. He tweeted a video produced by Stephen titled "My Year 2017 (Sam Kolder inspired)" in hopes of having it shared during a tribute to the victims on the CBC. The network showed the video during their April 7 broadcast of CBC News Alberta.


Stephen was among 15 people who were killed in the bus crash in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on Friday, April 6. The victims included 10 players, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and five personnel, ranging in age from 18 to 59.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashcrashcanadau.s. & worldhockeytraffic fatalities
Top Stories
Topless protester ID'd as 'Cosby Show' actress
FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer
Pa. eyes expanding medical marijuana to plant form
Son of fmr. Flyer among victims in hockey team bus crash
Canadian officials say body of player in bus crash misidentified
Police arrest boy walking with AR-15, teen with pistol
Sheriff: Man who allegedly confessed on Facebook to killing mom found dead
Facebook to send Cambridge Analytica data-use notices Monday
Show More
Trump promises quick decision on Syria response
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Still Chilly Today
Man who lured teen into sex work gets 13-year prison term
27 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Students welcome back beloved principal after firing
More News