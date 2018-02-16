PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

School building where Fla. shooting took place likely to be razed

Local officials in Florida are working on a plan to demolish the building where 17 students and faculty members were fatally shot Feb. 14. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PARKLAND, Fla. --
Local officials in Florida are working on a plan to demolish the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and faculty members were fatally shot Feb. 14.

The carnage was confined to building 12, which students have referred to as the freshman building in interviews with various media outlets. Lawmakers said they hope to erect a memorial honoring the victims of the shooting on the current site of that building and construct additional instructional space elsewhere.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told local media outlets that the school building where the shooting took place should never be reopened.

State Sen. Bill Galvano, a top Republican, toured the building on Thursday. Galvano says he supports having the state help pay to raze the building and replace it. He said it could cost as much as $30 million.

According to aerial photos from the scene and a map on the school's website, more than a dozen smaller buildings comprise the school's 45-acre campus, which is home to more than 3,100 students.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
