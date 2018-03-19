Burglar enters through vent, steals $775 in cigarettes

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators are looking for a burglar who stole more than $700 worth of cigarettes from a North Philadelphia business.

Cameras captured the intruder filling up several trash bags with cartons inside the Sky Beer and Steak Deli early on the morning of March 14th.

Police say the thief broke into the Germantown Avenue store by forcing open the exhaust vent on the roof.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

