Burglar falls from roof of Gloucester Twp. Game Stop

A man was injured while trying to break into a Game Stop store in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard noticed a man on the roof of the store on Blackwood Clementon Road.

While trying to escape, the suspect fell from the second story into the parking lot.

Police are trying to determine if the suspect is connected to three other break-ins at the Game Stop over the past month.

No word on the man's condition.

The investigation is ongoing.
