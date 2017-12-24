  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker

Burglar falls from roof of Gloucester Twp. GameStop

EMBED </>More Videos

Clementon Game Stop burglarized: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 a.m., December 24, 2017 (WPVI)

A man was injured while trying to break into a GameStop store in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard noticed a man on the roof of the store on Blackwood Clementon Road.

While trying to escape, the suspect fell from the second story into the parking lot.

Police are trying to determine if the suspect is connected to three other break-ins at the GameStop over the past month.

There is no word on the man's condition.

The investigation is ongoing.
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsburglary
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
TRACKING SANTA: NORAD launches sleigh tracker
Eagles can secure No. 1 seed with Christmas win
Dallas done! Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoff contention
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds, Cooler
Trump takes calls from children on Christmas Eve
Pope: Bethlehem trek's like today's migrations
Show More
Termini Brothers draws a crowd of shoppers
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families
Police investigate Frankford shooting
Claire's pulls children's makeup over asbestos concerns
More News
Top Video
Church thief causes $10K worth of damage
Hot holiday items: Multi-use cookers, toy monkeys, velvet
Community throws party for girl after Christmas letter
'Community Claus' hands out gifts to Philadelphia families
More Video