'3rd Street Hardware' Opens In Old City

A new hardware store has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 153 N. 3rd St. in Old City, the new addition is called 3rd Street Hardware.
This newcomer the latest expansion from the team behind Washington Square's 10th Street Hardware and offers an array of products for home projects and beyond.
The store is billed as a one-stop shop to help "tackle any project." Expect to see products like paint and painting supplies, hand and power tools, lightbulbs, potting supplies, electrical equipment, cleaning supplies, small lumber, and more. (You can check out everything that's on offer here.)
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Jennifer M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 24th, said: "I'm something of an expert on hardware stores, and for a downtown hardware store, this place is great. This is not surprising since the guys behind 10th Street Hardware opened this branch. With extra square feet, they've packed this place with basic home goods, electrical, plumbing, gardening and even lumber (yes, 2"x dimensional) and glass cutting services."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. 3rd Street Hardware is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-6pm, and Sunday from 10am-5pm.
