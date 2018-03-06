Bezos, Gates and Buffett top Forbes billionaires list

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $112 billion. He is the first person to top the $100 billion mark, according to Forbes.
Philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $90 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ($84 billion) follow Bezos. CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Bernard Arnault ($72 billion) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion) round out the top five. Arnault's company is headquartered in France, making him the richest man in Europe.
The total worth of this year's list of billionaires is $9.1 trillion with an average net worth of $4.1 billion. The U.S. leads the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.
- Jeff Bezos ($112 billion)
Source: Amazon
United States
- Bill Gates ($90 billion)
Source: Microsoft
United States
- Warren Buffett ($84 billion)
Source: Berkshire Hathaway
United States
- Bernard Arnault ($72 billion)
Source: LVMH
France
- Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion)
Source: Facebook
United States
- Amancio Ortega ($70 billion)
Source: Zara
Spain
- Carlos Slim Helu ($67.1 billion)
Source: Movil (telecom)
Mexico
- Charles Koch ($60 billion)
Source: Koch Industries
United States
- David Koch ($60 billion)
Source: Koch Industries
United States
- Larry Ellison ($58.5 billion)
Source: Oracle
United States